England in West Indies 2019

January

11 England arrive in Barbados

15-18 Tour match (opponents TBC), Barbados (Three Ws Oval)

23-27 1st Test, Barbados (Kensington Oval)

31-4 Feb 2nd Test, Antigua

February

9-13 3rd Test, St Lucia

17 Tour match (opponents TBC), Barbados (Three Ws Oval)

20 1st ODI, Barbados (Kensington Oval)

22 2nd ODI, Barbados (Kensington Oval)

25 3rd ODI, Gernada

27 4th ODI, Grenada

March

2 5th ODI, St Lucia

5 1st Twenty20 international, St Lucia

8 2nd Twenty20 international, St Kitts

10 3rd Twenty20 international, St Kitts

