BBC Sport - England v India: India captain Virat Kohli falls for 58 off bowling of Moeen Ali

'The wicket they were absolutely desperate for' - Kohli falls for 58

Virat Kohli is caught at short leg by Alastair Cook off the bowling of Moeen Ali for 58 to leave India 123-4 chasing 245 to win the fourth Test and level the five-game series at 2-2.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India, fourth Test, day four - in-play clips, radio and text

WATCH MORE: 'Super bit of bowling' - Broad bowls Rahul for duck

