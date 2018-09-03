This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 659. Posted by Tykesabroadon 3 Sept 2018 23:01
@641 Sorry to disappoint but Jadeja is not an off spinner! The last time he bowled was slow left arm!
Comment number 658. Posted by nihalon 3 Sept 2018 19:49
So now England has won the series, what's the verdict on bringing back Adil Rashid who did not want to play county matches. England won without him. It was a desperate from England. Now Rashid can go back to playing what he is comfortable with, white pink or green ball definitely not test cricket. England do not want players who pick and choose.
Comment number 657. Posted by tonyon 3 Sept 2018 18:04
Re Kohli not out,What happened to hot spot,that would have helped the third umpire
Comment number 656. Posted by DrCajetanCoelhoon 3 Sept 2018 17:32
Congratulations to England. The home side batted well and bowled very well.
Comment number 655. Posted by Raddypieon 3 Sept 2018 17:11
The bowlers have won this series because the top order have been abysmal.
Comment number 654. Posted by Rikinon 3 Sept 2018 16:01
Great effort by both teams. However, very little mentioned of England winning every single toss thus having that significant advantage every match. Indeed, I believe India have only won 1 out the last 10 tosses against England in test matches. Now how much was the toss mentioned by the British media and pundits when England last played in India? Small margins.
Comment number 653. Posted by Fred Baillyon 3 Sept 2018 14:32
Re 644 More Up The Wall I would say. You omit Buttler which rules you out as someone with any knowledge of cricket. Buttler will shortly be England Captain . No Bairstow but you retain Root as captain? Stokes or Woakes, Broad or Anderson you've completely lost the plot. Thankfully you will be nowhere near the team selection for which we can all be grateful. Curran at 5? Men in White Coats calling
Comment number 652. Posted by just checking the wallson 3 Sept 2018 14:24
blimey!, how good could england be with a decent top order, a genuine fast bowler & a world class coach or 2?!.
Comment number 651. Posted by Brodon 3 Sept 2018 14:02
I don't think anyone in Media or on this thread has addressed the simple fact that now with Cook retiring, we will only have one person in our First XI with a Test or even First Class batting average of over 40, which surely compared to other Test sides, has to rank very low indeed. With this in mind, surely Hildreth, Burns, Mitchell, Clarke, Browne and Foakes are in contention for batting places?
Comment number 650. Posted by 1985on 3 Sept 2018 13:35
What a fantastic series & advert for test cricket this has been. While the bottom line does not look pretty for India, this has been a closely contested series. Both sides have to look at their starting 11's but there have been positives for each. A menacing Indian pace attack is something I never thought I would see over here & Sam Curran for England looks some player!
Comment number 649. Posted by Nickon 3 Sept 2018 13:18
@648 The 2nd Test result was decided by the toss but if you claim that losing margins of only 31 & 60 runs in the other two Tests constitute a team being 'destroyed', then I don't know what you make of England's last tour to India in 2016 - when they lost 0-4 & suffered an innings defeat in two Tests plus lost the other two by 8 wkts & 246 runs! Maybe this being worse, it was a massacre!
Comment number 648. Posted by splendidsparrowon 3 Sept 2018 12:20
England, notwithstanding the third match, have destroyed India. In my book, India can no longer be deemed the #1 Test team in the world.
Comment number 647. Posted by georgebon 3 Sept 2018 12:17
I wonder if somebody else will get more than one innings in the final Test
Comment number 646. Posted by just checking the wallson 3 Sept 2018 12:01
joe root is passing the muster as test captain on home patch/soil but the sri lankatour is big for him in my opinion as he needs to get an awaytour series victory!,
i thought that kingkohli showed class&good sportsmanship when asked to summarise the test&series defeat!,in my opinion he is not a cheat as it was up to reviewer's/technology to give him out&he did nothing wrong(from an england fan!)
Comment number 645. Posted by spiros115on 3 Sept 2018 11:58
A fantastic series, watched every ball on Saturday, and couldn't remember another day of test cricket which was so slow scoring but so entertaining with it. This is why test cricket is the ultimate form of the game and needs to be preserved. ECB sort yourselves out and start leading from the front, you can begin with scrapping the 100 ball farce.
Comment number 644. Posted by just checking the wallson 3 Sept 2018 11:44
right!, series won & cook retiring!, try 2 fresh openers for the oval, try foakes with the gloves, play porter, & maybe try sam curran at 5!,
burns
hildreth
gubbins or joe clarke
root(c)
s.curran
foakes(wk)
stokes or woakes
moeen or rashid
leach
broad or anderson
porter
with sri lanka tour coming up they could try something like this line-up maybe!.
Comment number 643. Posted by Robert Puddyon 3 Sept 2018 11:44
@526
"See him (Kholi) trying to deceive the umpire that the Ball hit his elbow?? Disgraceful
================
It did hit his elbow which is what he felt, unfortunately for him it also hit his glove on the way through
Comment number 642. Posted by timon 3 Sept 2018 11:40
like the idea of B
Comment number 641. Posted by daveon 3 Sept 2018 11:38
639. Posted by chintsck
I am telling you Jadeja should have been in the side for 4 matches. England had Rashid and Ali. Jadeja's off spin in the rough would have been unplayable like Ali's and the result would have been different i am telling you....
… and if both my parents had been 6ft 4'' I would probably have been taller ...
