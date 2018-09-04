County Championship: Ben Slater & Ben Duckett shine for Notts against Yorkshire

Ben Slater's century was his fourth in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 332-7: Slater 109, Duckett 80, Brathwaite 71; Waite 3-72 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

Opener Ben Slater marked his first home Championship game for Notts by scoring 109 before Yorkshire fought back on day one at Trent Bridge.

Slater, who hit 19 fours in his three-hour innings, put on 182 for the first wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite (71).

Both departed, along with Jake Libby, in the space of six overs as Matthew Waite (3-72) reduced Notts to 205-3.

Debutant Ben Duckett made 80 off 89 deliveries before they lost wickets to the new ball to reach stumps on 332-7.

A back injury meant Yorkshire were without all-rounder David Willey, so Adam Lyth stepped up as their fifth captain in a Championship game this summer and spent 56 overs waiting for the first breakthrough by his side.

Slater, signed on loan from Derbyshire, was dropped on six by Waite off Jack Brooks, and went on to better his previous highest score of the summer of 99 when he brought up a 162-ball century by putting away a full toss from Josh Poysden.

The left-hander was eventually caught behind down the leg side as Waite's three-wicket burst threatened to check the fourth-placed home side's progress.

The first six scoring strokes by Duckett - signed from Northants last week - were all fours, though, as he and Steven Mullaney (39) added 87.

Duckett hit 14 of Nottinghamshire's 57 boundaries during the day, but eventually went for one attacking shot too many and edged Tim Bresnan (2-61) to the wicketkeeper.