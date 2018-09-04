County Championship: Matt Henry takes 6-31 as wickets tumble between Kent & Northants

Matt Henry's 60 Division Two wickets this season have come in just nine appearances

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day one): Kent 137: Bell-Drummond 23; Gleeson 3-16, Buck 3-28, Sanderson 3-37 Northamptonshire 71-8: Rossington 18; Henry 6-31 Northamptonshire (3 pts) trail Kent (2 pts) by 66 runs Scorecard

Kent fast bowler Matt Henry continued his prolific summer with a spell of 6-31 to haul the promotion contenders back into their game against Northants.

Eighteen wickets fell on the first day at Canterbury after Kent made just 137 having been put in, before reducing the visitors to 71-8 in reply.

Bad light brought the first day's play to an end 20 overs before the close.

New Zealand paceman Henry has now taken 60 wickets in Division Two this season at an average of just 14.35.

Second-placed Kent came into the game with a nine-point advantage over third-placed Sussex, but they failed to add to their measly total of just 11 batting bonus points as they were dismissed in 47 overs.

Richard Gleeson, Nathan Buck and Ben Sanderson took three wickets apiece as only Daniel Bell-Drummond (23) spent time in the middle.

Northants had been 39-7 at one stage in reply before Brett Hutton (14 not out) and Gleeson (12 not out) ground out 27 runs in an unbroken ninth-wicket stand in the fading light.

Kent pace bowler Matt Henry told BBC Radio Kent:

"Obviously the game is pretty well advanced.

"I don't think the pitch reflects what has happened today.

"The odd ball does do a bit, but the straight one was causing the damage."