I always felt sorry for Anderson in that series. He bowled brilliantly, an English swing bowler with the Kukuburra ball in Aus, taking 24 wickets and nowhere near man of the series. Just amazing, just Jimmy.
Re Tony @224..Gooch was a great opener for England. He stood up to the great fast bowlers of his era and his record was pretty good. Walsh, Garner, Holding, Roberts, Marshall, Akram, Lillee Thompson, Hadlee, Roberts, Younis,Kapil Dev et-al. Name me one great fast bowler in recent times? Mitchell Johnson perhaps, or Steyn and Morkel I think you will struggle!
Not sure how anyone can compare alistair cook to Kevin Peterson. Cricket is a team game and kp only ever played for himself. Great talent but spoilt by childish antics. AC great talent great player and gave his all for the team. Thanks AC enjoy retirement
@200 YesImAlwaysRight ( ? are you sure)"So the guy retired, so what?not sure what's England's obsession with mediocrity? He scored over 10000 runs coz of playing longer than others"What is this negativism verging on rebarbative. If you feel need to write such deleterious material why not write to an alter-ego. If short of a name try osser with a 't' at the frontsign all messages
Ok mid order. Root was amazing before taking on the burden of captain. I have seen this before with the likes of Gower & Botham. It got to them & they lost form. I really don't know what to say. Mid order batsmen have tried & failed & I don't have any answer. However we have an Abundance of all rounders. Here is a rash idea. Burns + Stoakes opening BS being our answer to a certain Australian!
@44 "KP without a doubt a great player, but never totally a team player, he still had lots of Test matches in him"KP terrific batsman made Melbourne Stars my favorite team in ECB survey when he & Luke Wright were BigBashing !but KP impossible to work with He was NEVER a team player When he batted he batted for KP & KP Glory Very serious problems with authority eg Captains, Club Chairs
I think what I like about Cook so much is, not just the huge talent, but the fact that he has never once played to the cameras or adopted the phoney media mask, as even major cricketers like Vaughan now do (not to their discredit). He gives off a rare sincerity and integrity. `Role model' is becoming a tired term, but in Cook's case it fits.
The genuinely worrying thing is we have a lot of problems now & coming up. When AC came in to replace Tresco he had AS as an established partner. Since AS quit we have gone through more candidates than I have had hot dinners as opener. I lost count! I guess Burns is the next Taxi in the rank. Suddenly we need a Taxi behind him. I am running out of characters so will post again re mid order.
219 BIG ROB ... You polite and diplomatic in your comments ... Just wonder how you can be down voted. Never mind we are all entitled to our opinion as it's the way we are ...Anyway folks we need Test cricket to be a winner and also Top 3 of England to be somehow a success too.Well done AC enjoy International Retirement.
One of the all time great opening batsmen, ever reliable, always loyal and played for the team and his country with dignity and pride. We will never see his tally of runs beaten by an Englishman the way cricket is evolving.
215. Posted by YesImAlwaysRightYou need to compare like for like otherwise it shows you know nothing about cricket. You talk about Clarke averaging 49 compared to Cook.Now here is a lesson for you. Clarke wasn't good enough to open he failed whenever he batted higher than 5. In tests batting 3 he averaged 12.5, batting 4 in 62 tests he averaged 30. He made all his runs batting 5 & 6.
222. Posted by BonkersAre you bitter because you have no champions like Mo Farah where you are?Mo has 4 Olympic golds and 6 World Championship golds as well as 2 silver. Winning counts and Mo beats you and your lot hands down.
215. Posted by YesImAlwaysRightLearn to read. I said there were 39 other batsmen with better test averages than Richards its a fact. I know he averaged 50. But you say figures are all that counts and sport is all about figures, then what you are saying is there were 39 players better than Viv which is rubbish. You cant have it both ways saying figures count then disclaim them when it suits you
@Bonkers - go back to reading the Daily Mail and following Reese Mogg on Twitter. Your pathetic ranting is not required here.
219. Posted by BigRobInterested to know why you think Gooch is a great opener while having a lower average than Cook. What is the difference. Cook achieved it while having the responsibility of captaining as well. He has had greater success than Gooch.
More like how brilliant Cook was. He may not have lit up the heavens but like the sun, he turned up every day.
It irritates me when people talk about how brilliant Cook is. It's similar to Brendan Rogers talking about how Mo Farrah is one of the best "sportsmen", not just athlete in British History, even though his fastest 10000m is over 30 seconds slower than the world record and he doesn't feature in the 50 fastest men ever. The standard of Cricket for nearly 20 years now sucks! It's a dying sport!
@ 216 YesImAlwaysRightThat just goes to show the level that the English game is at. Doesn't it? Once again applauding mediocrity!=========Please find us 2 more players of cooks mediocrity we would be ecstatic
