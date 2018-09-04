Brydon Carse: Durham all-rounder signs new three-year contract

Brydon Carse's last first-class game for Durham was against Sussex in September 2017

Durham all-rounder Brydon Carse has signed a new three-year contract to keep him at the Riverside until 2021.

The 23-year-old made his first-class debut for Durham in 2016 but has not featured for the county at all this season due to a knee injury.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal with Durham," the South African told the club's official website.

"I enjoy living in the North East and the Emirates Riverside is a special place to play cricket."

Carse took 17 wickets in eight matches during his first season and has also averaged 38.14 with the bat in first class cricket.

He continued: "I believe the club is on the way up and following conversations with my dad, [head coach] Jon Lewis and new chief executive Tim Bostock, I'm convinced that this is the best place for me to continue to develop my cricket and compete for silverware."