County Championship: Kent & Northants frustrated by rain & bad light

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day two): Kent 137: Bell-Drummond 23; Gleeson 3-16, Buck 3-28, Sanderson 3-37 Northamptonshire 76-8: Henry 6-31 Northamptonshire (3 pts) trail Kent (2 pts) by 61 runs Scorecard

Kent and Northants managed just 19 balls of play on day two because of rain and bad light at Canterbury.

The visitors started the day 71-8 in response to Kent's 137, but play did not start until 13:00 BST after drizzle in the south east.

Brett Hutton (16 not out) and Richard Gleeson (15 not out) added five runs before the players were brought off after just 12 minutes of play.

Play was abandoned at 16:45 BST with Northants 76-8, trailing by 61 runs.