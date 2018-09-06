This entry is now closed for comments.
100. Posted by Truth be known on9 hours agoWhat you get with Lancs is Liverpool on a cricket pitch…..never a dull moment!Superb comparison and very very true. And long may it continue, pure Livingston esque entertainment. It should be packaged up and exported to Yorkshire so the poor innocents there can see what sparkling effervescent cricket really looks like. How's Johnny's finger today
One run to win.Over two days to get it.Let's charge down the wicket,take a big swing and get stumped.
118 Rubbish
126 [3] Well he scored 81 and 72 at Headingley just over a week ago.
It was a tie......what a great matchShut up moaning and move on.......self righteous whingers that have never probably bowled or batted.....
So, if Allott thinks the pitch was poor, I presume he turned to Maharaj and said "sorry, but you only got 7 wickets because the pitch was dodgy".Interesting to see what happens now, one way or another there will be a lot of egg on faces
someone on here will remind me if i am wrong, it used to be that the standing umpires would report to the inspector of pitches who from memory was Harry Brind who would travel to the ground and his report would be the basis of points deduction and possible fine, not sure who or if the position continued. the removal of the toss i think is a good 1. but in this case it made no difference
Another thought process: 1) apparently Taunton rags 125° 2) nobody in England can play spin and 3) James Hildreth will never play for England because all his runs are scored at home. By that logic - all of which has been regularly reported - Hildy's off to Sri Lanka in the winter, surely?I see Worcs/Hants managed to take 24 wickets in a day yesterday...
Last tie in the county champs when all 40 wickets fell was in 1983!!
A lot of talk about the pitch, but some of the batting was horrendous! Leach and Bess shots were ridiculous in the situation and one of Leach's wickets was a full toss chip straight to a fielder!Fair enough revue the pitch, but have a look at the actual dismissals as well.
109Rubbish.1 Pitches with “loose and dusty surfaces” are poor. The surface isn’t supposed to crumble from day 12 Such pitches promote the same behaviour as green tops - average bowlers who rely too much on the pitch rather than line, length & guile. Everytime this type of pitch is dished up in the subcontinent folks allege cheating.
Are you telling me Somerset can't prepare decent pitches like they used to.Rubbish!Like previous comments you just need to produce pitches which give you an even contest between bat & ball. That pitch over the 2 days is not good for cricket in general & the majority of pros would agree.PS My dad who is nearly 80 & a top bowler in his day would still get wickets today on that pitch!
With one run to win, you're caught at deep mid-wicket? So, did Lancs have a long-on and long-off, a deep point, a deep square leg too? I'll bowl, you keep wicket, and the other nine can stand on the boundary edge ... just in case.
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.
You must sign in to rate comments
Close
Comments
Comment number 133. Posted by Fred Baillyon 6 Sept 2018 16:04
100. Posted by Truth be known on
9 hours ago
What you get with Lancs is Liverpool on a cricket pitch…..never a dull moment!
Superb comparison and very very true. And long may it continue, pure Livingston esque entertainment. It should be packaged up and exported to Yorkshire so the poor innocents there can see what sparkling effervescent cricket really looks like. How's Johnny's finger today
Comment number 132. Posted by daveon 6 Sept 2018 14:47
One run to win.Over two days to get it.
Let's charge down the wicket,take a big swing and get stumped.
Comment number 131. Posted by daveon 6 Sept 2018 14:43
118 Rubbish
Comment number 130. Posted by daveon 6 Sept 2018 14:39
126 [3] Well he scored 81 and 72 at Headingley just over a week ago.
Comment number 129. Posted by TRN1on 6 Sept 2018 14:27
It was a tie......what a great match
Shut up moaning and move on.......self righteous whingers that have never probably bowled or batted.....
Comment number 128. Posted by hunkyteddyon 6 Sept 2018 13:16
So, if Allott thinks the pitch was poor, I presume he turned to Maharaj and said "sorry, but you only got 7 wickets because the pitch was dodgy".
Interesting to see what happens now, one way or another there will be a lot of egg on faces
Comment number 127. Posted by davidon 6 Sept 2018 12:59
someone on here will remind me if i am wrong, it used to be that the standing umpires would report to the inspector of pitches who from memory was Harry Brind who would travel to the ground and his report would be the basis of points deduction and possible fine, not sure who or if the position continued. the removal of the toss i think is a good 1. but in this case it made no difference
Comment number 126. Posted by thesomersetninjaon 6 Sept 2018 12:33
Another thought process:
1) apparently Taunton rags 125°
2) nobody in England can play spin and
3) James Hildreth will never play for England because all his runs are scored at home.
By that logic - all of which has been regularly reported - Hildy's off to Sri Lanka in the winter, surely?
I see Worcs/Hants managed to take 24 wickets in a day yesterday...
Comment number 125. Posted by ynecawlaon 6 Sept 2018 12:25
Last tie in the county champs when all 40 wickets fell was in 1983!!
Comment number 124. Posted by abz88on 6 Sept 2018 12:19
A lot of talk about the pitch, but some of the batting was horrendous! Leach and Bess shots were ridiculous in the situation and one of Leach's wickets was a full toss chip straight to a fielder!
Fair enough revue the pitch, but have a look at the actual dismissals as well.
Comment number 123. Posted by Bouchers Braincell Callingon 6 Sept 2018 11:57
109
Rubbish.
1 Pitches with “loose and dusty surfaces” are poor. The surface isn’t supposed to crumble from day 1
2 Such pitches promote the same behaviour as green tops - average bowlers who rely too much on the pitch rather than line, length & guile.
Everytime this type of pitch is dished up in the subcontinent folks allege cheating.
Comment number 122. Posted by RonnieRebelon 6 Sept 2018 11:54
Are you telling me Somerset can't prepare decent pitches like they used to.Rubbish!
Like previous comments you just need to produce pitches which give you an even contest between bat & ball. That pitch over the 2 days is not good for cricket in general & the majority of pros would agree.
PS My dad who is nearly 80 & a top bowler in his day would still get wickets today on that pitch!
Comment number 121. Posted by IrishSetteron 6 Sept 2018 11:47
With one run to win, you're caught at deep mid-wicket? So, did Lancs have a long-on and long-off, a deep point, a deep square leg too? I'll bowl, you keep wicket, and the other nine can stand on the boundary edge ... just in case.
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.More comments Loading…
You must sign in to rate comments
Close