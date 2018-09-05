County Championship: Warwickshire's Olly Stone takes five but Durham fight hard

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone has now taken three five-wicket hauls in six matches this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two): Warwickshire 310: Trott 79, Wright 54*; McCarthy 4-58 Durham 224-7: Smith 45, Lees 35, Collingwood 32*; Stone 5-43 Durham (4 pts) trail Warwickshire (5 pts) by 86 runs with 3 wickets remaining Scorecard

Durham captain Paul Collingwood led the resistance as the visitors ended an extended second day homing in on Warwickshire's first-innings 310.

After so much lost play on day one, 104 overs were bowled at Edgbaston, in which the Bears, 184-6 overnight, picked up three batting points, largely thanks to Chris Wright's unbeaten 54.

Durham buckled to a burst from Bears paceman Olly Stone, who took 5-43.

But they rallied to reach 224-7 against the leaders before the delayed close.

After decent earlier knocks from Will Smith (45) and opener Alex Lees (35), Collingwood (32 not out) and Barry McCarthy (24 not out) shared an unbroken 59 before stumps - to reduce the deficit to 86.

Stone, who had earlier made 38 in a ninth-wicket stand of 86 with Wright, then made it his day by taking his third five-wicket haul for the Bears in another injury-disrupted season.

After coming on as second change, behind the spin of captain Jeetan Patel, he made the breakthrough by removing opener Cameron Steel.

He then returned later to take his next four wickets for just three runs in the space of 23 deliveries - Smith (45), Michael Richardson (23), then Axar Patel and Bears old boy Stu Poynter, both for ducks.

Warwickshire fast bowler Chris Wright was the Bears' top scorer with 54

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone told BBC WM:

"We all said this morning that it was going to be tough but, as long as we got stuck in, you never know what can happen and it was nice to keep them out there for as long as we did.

"We always say, us bowlers, 'the longer we can keep them out there, the better'. We know when someone's doing the same to us it can get quite frustrating, so to put on that partnership with Wrighty at the end was good.

"The lead looks to be quite crucial. And hopefully it's as close to that 80 mark as we can. Whatever lead we can get is important."

Durham batsman Cameron Steel told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"Obviously, it's a little tougher with the new ball but it's been a good cricket wicket.

"You can tell from their innings there's a little bit for both and once you get in you can go a bit bigger.

"It's hard to start on, so collapses will happen throughout the game, but obviously great credit to Colly and Barry at the end there for steadying the ship."