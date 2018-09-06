County Championship: Warwickshire & Durham thwarted by rain on day three

Chris Rushworth took the only Warwickshire second-innings wicket to fall before rain arrived at Edgbaston

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 310 & 28-1 Durham 292: Smith 45; Stone 7-59 Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Durham (5 pts) by 46 runs Scorecard

Rain prevented any play after lunch on day three of the Division Two match between Warwickshire and Durham.

The hosts were 28-1 in their second innings, leading by 46 runs, when the weather intervened at Edgbaston.

Olly Stone (7-59) took two of Durham's remaining three first-innings wickets as the visitors posted 292 all out.

Chris Rushworth trapped Bears opener Will Rhodes lbw for 16, but Dom Sibley and Ian Bell had little time to further build the leaders' advantage.