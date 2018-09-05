Ollie Robinson: Sussex all-rounder signs new contract

Ollie Robinson passed 1,000 career first-class runs in the first innings of Sussex's match against Leicestershire

Sussex all-rounder Ollie Robinson has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the club.

The 24-year-old passed the landmark of 50 Championship wickets for the season for the first time in Sussex's ongoing match against Leicestershire.

"Ollie's been particularly impressive in red-ball cricket, but has had an impact in all three formats," head coach Jason Gillespie said.

"He's a massive part of the future of this squad."

Since joining Sussex ahead of the start of the 2015 campaign, Robinson has taken 169 wickets in 65 appearances across all formats.

