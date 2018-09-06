County Championship: Yorkshire progress on rain-affected day three at Notts

Tom Kohler-Cadmore needs eight more runs to reach his first Championship century for Yorkshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 448: Slater 109 Yorkshire 357-5: Ballance 104, Kohler-Cadmore 92* Yorkshire (6 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by 91 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire moved on to 357-5 in reply to Nottinghamshire's 448 before rain brought an early end to day three.

Only three overs were possible after lunch at Trent Bridge and play was abandoned for the day at 16:00 BST.

Yorkshire added 99 runs to their overnight 258-4, with Jonny Tattersall (51) the only batsman to fall.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (92 not out) will hope to reach his first Championship hundred for Yorkshire on day four, when a draw is the most likely outcome.