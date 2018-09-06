County Championship: Derbyshire ease to win over Glamorgan

Tony Palladino joined Derbyshire in 2011 after spells with Suffolk and Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three): Derbyshire 251: Godleman 95 & 171: Hughes 57; Bull 3-36 Glamorgan 121: Palladino 6-29 & 132: Cooke 67; Andersson 4-25, Palladino 4-52 Derbyshire (21 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 169 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire completed an emphatic third Championship win of the season by 169 runs as they bowled Glamorgan out for a paltry 132.

Debutant Martin Andersson (4-25) celebrated his 22nd birthday by running through the middle order after Tony Palladino caused early damage.

Palladino, 35, claimed his first 10-wicket match haul after a rain delay.

Vice-captain Chris Cooke (67) provided the only counter-attack for the struggling visitors.

The morning session was extended by 15 minutes with Glamorgan eight wickets down, but rain meant a wait of more than four hours before Derbyshire were able to finish the job.

It took them a further 10.5 overs as fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowled Cooke and Palladino had last man Michael Hogan caught for 11, sealing Glamorgan's fifth consecutive defeat.

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman told BBC Radio Derby:

"Tony's bowled brilliantly, to be able to consistently hit the top off off-stump and swing the ball both ways is a real art, in these conditions and on this sort of surface there's not many better than Tony in the country, so delight that he was able to get the ten.

"Lockie was really unlucky and bowled with real pace, then young Martin on debut bowled threateningly on a good length and we were desperate for him to make five wickets.

"He looked quite nervous in the first innings though he bowled some beauties, it was nice for him to come back, he appeared a lot more settled and was rewarded.

"Though the scorecard didn't suggest big scores, the guys approached (batting) with the approach we spoke about which was to be positive and Alex (Hughes) contribution of 50-odd was vitally important in getting us enough runs to bowl at."

Glamorgan vice-captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"I've been in a bit of a lull with the bat and I tried to just free myself up and go back to how I remembered doing well in the past, nice to score some runs but bitterly disappointing to lose the game again.

"When you lose a few games it's only natural people are going to be low on confidence, so it's trying to find confidence in what you've done in the past and dip into those memories, to focus on that.

"We had a good heart-to-heart discussion at the end of this game and it's about (me) talking to the (younger) players who may be going through low form for the first time, to impart some knowledge and instil some confidence back into them, because it's obviously tough times though we're all giving our best."