County Championship: Hampshire wrap up three-day win over Worcestershire

Hampshire bowler Kyle Abbott ended with match figures of 8-68

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Hampshire 191: Barnard 6-50 & 176: Alsop 64; Parnell 4-23, Tongue 4-38 Worcestershire 120 & 133: Whiteley 37; Abbott 6-39 Hampshire (19 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 114 runs Scorecard

Hampshire completed a 114-run victory over Worcestershire early on day three of their Championship game at New Road.

Kyle Abbott, who took a hat-trick late on day two, took one of the final two wickets required to end with 6-39.

Ross Whiteley was bowled without adding to his overnight 37 and Dale Steyn removed last man Wayne Parnell for 26 to finish the innings for 133.

Hampshire's win moved them back above Lancashire up to fifth in Division One, while Worcestershire remain bottom.