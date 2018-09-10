County Championship: Worcestershire resist against title-chasing Surrey

Ross Whiteley fell just short of a first Championship century since 2015

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Worcestershire 288-6: Whiteley 91, Fell 69, Barnard 63* Surrey: Yet to bat Worcestershire (2 pts), Surrey (2 pts) Scorecard

Surrey took another step towards the title despite stern resistance from Worcestershire on the opening day of their Championship game at New Road.

Somerset's dismissal by Hampshire for 109 meant Surrey need a maximum of 25 points to become champions.

And they collected two despite good batting by Ross Whiteley (91), Tom Fell (69) and Ed Barnard (63 not out).

Whiteley was caught off Morne Morkel (2-44) with a hundred in sight as Worcestershire reached 288-6 at stumps.

Surrey went into the game targeting a ninth successive victory, with Worcestershire needing to somehow upset the form book as they are 16 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Their situation was not helped by the absence of Brett D'Oliveira because of a back spasm, or the early loss of Daryl Mitchell for 13 in the ninth over.

Debutant Olly Westbury (22) added 66 with Fell before he and Joe Clarke went in the same Tom Curran over - the latter brilliantly taken one-handed at slip by namesake Rikki Clarke.

Fell, though, steadied the innings before he was lbw to Clarke and Whiteley and Barnard put on 83 for the sixth wicket, with the latter still going well when bad light ended play 11 balls early.