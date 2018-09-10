County Championship: Lancashire dominate despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore century

Tom Kohler-Cadmore joined Yorkshire from Worcestershire in June 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division, Emerald Headingley (day one): Yorkshire 209: Kohler-Cadmore 105*; Onions 4-76 Lancashire 105-0: Davies 57*, Brown 43* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 104 runs Scorecard

Lancashire had the better of day one of the Roses match at Headingley despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore's second successive Championship century for Yorkshire.

He made an unbeaten 105, with a six and 16 fours, after Tom Bailey (3-18) helped reduce the home side to 33-4.

Kohler-Cadmore put on 105 with Jonny Tattersall (33) but Graham Onions took 4-76 as they were all out for 209.

Lancashire made a fine start in reply, reaching 105-0 at the close, with Alex Davies 57 not out and Karl Brown on 43.

Just one point and one place separated the relegation-threatened Roses rivals at the start of play, with Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson back to lead his side after a month-long injury lay-off.

Lancashire had fast bowler Richard Gleeson making his debut after his arrival from Northants and, although he was on the receiving end of some punishment from Kohler-Cadmore, he bounced back to mark his debut with figures of 3-74.

After Onions - who was capped by Lancashire during the day - bowled opener Jeet Raval, Bailey's superb new-ball spell put Yorkshire on the back foot and it was only thanks to Kohler-Cadmore's 189-ball innings that they managed to eke out a single batting point.

Their attack could not produce similar penetration as Davies reached 50 off 73 balls, posting an unbroken century stand with Brown before stumps.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore:

"It's a bit frustrating. It felt like it was doing something all day, so to have them none down is frustrating. I actually thought I'd helped us up to an ok score.

"Myself and Jonny Tatts put on 105, but we lost all 10 wickets for pretty much the same. It definitely can happen to them. It's just about going out there and hitting our areas.

"The pitch was a lot nicer last week (at Trent Bridge). You could battle through knowing you'd get your rewards.

"On this pitch, the bowlers were in control. I just tried to put pressure back on them by always looking to score."

Lancashire debutant Richard Gleeson:

"If you'd have offered me three wickets at the start of the day, I'd have snapped your hand off. Bowling a team out for 200 and being 100 without loss in reply, you're in the driving seat.

"We just need to battle through in the morning. But it will be tough because it seems like it does a bit more in the morning.

"We're up against it with only two games to play, and this is probably the biggest of the games we have left. If we can win here, we can pull ourselves away from the bottom of the table.

"Onions and Bailey have been outstanding this season - 100 wickets between them. They make it quite easy. It's good to listen to them and pick up different bits and pieces, which can help develop me."