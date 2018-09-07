County Championship: Kent bowl out Northants to win at Canterbury

Matt Henry is the leading wicket-taker in Division Two this season with 61 to his name

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day four): Kent 137 & 287: Denly 81; Gleeson 6-79 Northamptonshire 105 & 217: Rossington 56; Henry 4-72 Kent (19 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 102 runs Scorecard

New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry ended with 11 wickets in the match as Kent beat Northants in Division Two at Canterbury.

Victory took Kent back above Sussex, who completed a win over Leicestershire on Thursday, into the promotion spots.

Henry followed his first-innings 7-42 with 4-72 as the visitors were bowled out for 217 to lose by 102 runs.

Northants began day four on 56-3 chasing 320 to win but Adam Rossington (56) was the only batsman to pass 50.