England v India: Alastair Cook hits half-century in final Test

Media playback is not supported on this device England v India: Alastair Cook makes reaches his fifty in final Test

Alastair Cook marked his final match before international retirement with a half-century on day one of England's fifth Test against India.

The opener passed 50 for the 89th time in Test cricket with a punch down the ground off Mohammed Shami.

Cook, 33, had earlier been dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane at gully, off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.

The left-hander was given a guard of honour by the India team at the start of play at The Oval.

Cook, who holds the record for most appearances, runs and centuries for England, had already been presented with a commemorative cap by England director of cricket Andrew Strauss and England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves.

After announcing his retirement on Monday, the Essex batsman was given the opportunity to bat on Friday morning after England skipper Joe Root won the toss.

He was given a standing ovation as he arrived at the crease and immediately looked comfortable on a slow pitch against a below-par India attack.

In his 161st Test and 290th innings in Test cricket, Cook played his trademark shots - a flick off the pads, a hook, a cut - as well as some lesser-spotted drives through the off side.

Cook added 60 for the first wicket with Keaton Jennings, who turned the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja to leg slip and was replaced by Moeen Ali.

India improved after lunch and Cook was dropped in a half-hour spell after the break in which the tourists did not concede a run.

Squared up by a delivery from regular nemesis Ishant, Cook offered a low chance to Rahane, who could not scoop the ball from the turf.

Cook also had to survive a testing spell from Shami but went on to receive another standing ovation when he brought up only his second Test half-century of 2018.

Media playback is not supported on this device Alastair Cook receives guard of honour from Indian team in final Test