This entry is now closed for comments.
@433 And of the 11 overs you got, you were lucky to be able to score off two balls per over. 150 runs in a day was a run-fest.
"India take control despite Cook's 71"Shows what total garbage that headline was ...
Great to see all the gloom mongers proved wrong. We are short of a couple of top order batters it’s true and a couple of batters are out of form... but it’s a team game.
See Kohli managed to get another reprieve & JA wii probably be fined....must be great to be an Indian icon, have the richest Association behind you......great player he may be but is also a very lucky guy - his luck and Cookie would have had 20,000 test runs
Saw a comment on the live text about "touring teams' lack of success could be due to the lack of warm-up matches" - generally, I agree.I remember Botham's England team losing to Clive Lloyd's great West Indies side 1-0 and 2-0 in 5 test series. There were no "blackwashes" then...But you were lucky to get 11 overs per hour out of the WIndies quicks...
#429You've got a lot of bowlers in there, and I'd like more batting...Burns, Stoneman (they open together for Surrey, and Stoneman got 144 recently), Moeen (219 v Yorkshire at 3), Hildreth, Root (averages highest for England at 5), Buttler, Woakes, S. Curran, Leach, Broad, AndersonAdd another opener, batsman, keeper, spinner and seamer and there's a decent squad for the Sri Lanka tour.
If the lower order are getting all the runs, maybe it's time to take a leaf out of pub cricket and simply up-end the batting order.
The way in which things are moving in this test series may be test cricket days can be numbered ,it was just waste of time watch this test,England should have gone all out to attack Indian bowling when series was already decided even here playing safe is not required even score of 300 runs will be up hill task for India way in which they are playing their batting is responding .
i notice people are suggesting jos buttler batting at 3 for england in tests!, i'm not sure but there is certainly a vacancy in that slot!, maybe this would be a possible line up!burnshildrethbuttler(vc)root(c)s.curranmoeenbairstow(wk)stokeswoakesbroadanderson
Buttler should already be out.
Great effort from Eng to get past 300 in still difficult batting conditions. If can get as close to 350 as possible .....likely to be a game changer in Eng favour so long as Eng bowlers dont bowl too short. Shami as bowled beautifully but not his game.
wow!, this looks like a momentum changer!, i hope they do not throw it away now!, the grind is on!, 350+ looks on now & if buttler & broad carry on there could be a century for jos & an half century for stuart!, in an ideal world from an english perspective having a bowl at the indians half an hour before tea would be perfect!.
Test cricket is on its last legs.Sadly it will be gone within 5 years.
most of england's batsmen have stayed at the crease for a reasonable amount of time in this match!, it is just the low scoring rate that has slightly hampered their progress!, if they were scoring at their usual pace they would be approaching 400 & not 300!, i am not having a go at them i am just making the observation because i have welcomed the application they have shown, well most of them!.
England are right in the game. Batted 100 overs already on a tricky wicket with good bowlers. Anderson & Curran should bowl really well, we have two spinners and India are batting last. Not all doom and gloom!
if england can get around 250(ish) they may still be in this match!, even if india get 350, chasing 200 batting last on this pitch might be difficult!, obviously england would have to get around 300 in their 2nd innings!, & also can chef get the 76 runs or so to go 5th all time in test batting?.
@420 interesting question. Hutton,Gatting,Atherton,Vaughan,Hussein,Strauss?
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.
You must sign in to rate comments
Close
Comments
Comment number 437. Posted by IrishSetteron 8 Sept 2018 17:48
@433 And of the 11 overs you got, you were lucky to be able to score off two balls per over. 150 runs in a day was a run-fest.
Comment number 436. Posted by IrishSetteron 8 Sept 2018 17:44
"India take control despite Cook's 71"
Shows what total garbage that headline was ...
Comment number 435. Posted by Lordleamon 8 Sept 2018 16:28
Great to see all the gloom mongers proved wrong. We are short of a couple of top order batters it’s true and a couple of batters are out of form... but it’s a team game.
Comment number 434. Posted by Green and White 1on 8 Sept 2018 16:19
See Kohli managed to get another reprieve & JA wii probably be fined....must be great to be an Indian icon, have the richest Association behind you......great player he may be but is also a very lucky guy - his luck and Cookie would have had 20,000 test runs
Comment number 433. Posted by Keithon 8 Sept 2018 14:51
Saw a comment on the live text about "touring teams' lack of success could be due to the lack of warm-up matches" - generally, I agree.
I remember Botham's England team losing to Clive Lloyd's great West Indies side 1-0 and 2-0 in 5 test series. There were no "blackwashes" then...
But you were lucky to get 11 overs per hour out of the WIndies quicks...
Comment number 432. Posted by Keithon 8 Sept 2018 14:33
#429
You've got a lot of bowlers in there, and I'd like more batting...
Burns, Stoneman (they open together for Surrey, and Stoneman got 144 recently), Moeen (219 v Yorkshire at 3), Hildreth, Root (averages highest for England at 5), Buttler, Woakes, S. Curran, Leach, Broad, Anderson
Add another opener, batsman, keeper, spinner and seamer and there's a decent squad for the Sri Lanka tour.
Comment number 431. Posted by Keithon 8 Sept 2018 14:07
If the lower order are getting all the runs, maybe it's time to take a leaf out of pub cricket and simply up-end the batting order.
Comment number 430. Posted by kgvenkateshon 8 Sept 2018 13:42
The way in which things are moving in this test series may be test cricket days can be numbered ,it was just waste of time watch this test,England should have gone all out to attack Indian bowling when series was already decided even here playing safe is not required even score of 300 runs will be up hill task for India way in which they are playing their batting is responding .
Comment number 429. Posted by All i need is a Flux Capacitor and i am goneon 8 Sept 2018 13:18
i notice people are suggesting jos buttler batting at 3 for england in tests!, i'm not sure but there is certainly a vacancy in that slot!, maybe this would be a possible line up!
burns
hildreth
buttler(vc)
root(c)
s.curran
moeen
bairstow(wk)
stokes
woakes
broad
anderson
Comment number 428. Posted by JamesClerkMaxwellon 8 Sept 2018 12:20
Buttler should already be out.
Comment number 427. Posted by kevinon 8 Sept 2018 12:18
Great effort from Eng to get past 300 in still difficult batting conditions. If can get as close to 350 as possible .....likely to be a game changer in Eng favour so long as Eng bowlers dont bowl too short. Shami as bowled beautifully but not his game.
Comment number 426. Posted by All i need is a Flux Capacitor and i am goneon 8 Sept 2018 12:10
wow!, this looks like a momentum changer!, i hope they do not throw it away now!, the grind is on!, 350+ looks on now & if buttler & broad carry on there could be a century for jos & an half century for stuart!, in an ideal world from an english perspective having a bowl at the indians half an hour before tea would be perfect!.
Comment number 425. Posted by firstxv66on 8 Sept 2018 12:00
Test cricket is on its last legs.Sadly it will be gone within 5 years.
Comment number 424. Posted by All i need is a Flux Capacitor and i am goneon 8 Sept 2018 11:22
most of england's batsmen have stayed at the crease for a reasonable amount of time in this match!, it is just the low scoring rate that has slightly hampered their progress!, if they were scoring at their usual pace they would be approaching 400 & not 300!, i am not having a go at them i am just making the observation because i have welcomed the application they have shown, well most of them!.
Comment number 423. Posted by Sarrie Robon 8 Sept 2018 10:47
England are right in the game. Batted 100 overs already on a tricky wicket with good bowlers. Anderson & Curran should bowl really well, we have two spinners and India are batting last. Not all doom and gloom!
Comment number 422. Posted by All i need is a Flux Capacitor and i am goneon 8 Sept 2018 10:44
if england can get around 250(ish) they may still be in this match!, even if india get 350, chasing 200 batting last on this pitch might be difficult!, obviously england would have to get around 300 in their 2nd innings!, & also can chef get the 76 runs or so to go 5th all time in test batting?.
Comment number 421. Posted by rellison 8 Sept 2018 10:40
@420 interesting question. Hutton,Gatting,Atherton,Vaughan,Hussein,Strauss?
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.More comments Loading…
You must sign in to rate comments
Close