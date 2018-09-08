BBC Sport - England v India: Jos Buttler scores 89 and bowlers take six wickets as hosts take control

Highlights: England shine with bat and ball against India

Jos Buttler's 89 drags England back into the fifth Test before the home bowlers take control against India on day two of the fifth Test at The Oval.

REPORT: England's bowlers back up Buttler's hitting to put hosts in control of final Test

WATCH MORE: Cook receives guard of honour from India

Available to UK users only.

