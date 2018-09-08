BBC Sport - England v India: Jos Buttler scores 89 and bowlers take six wickets as hosts take control
Jos Buttler's 89 drags England back into the fifth Test before the home bowlers take control against India on day two of the fifth Test at The Oval.
