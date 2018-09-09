Alastair Cook: England selector Ed Smith wants ex-captain as adviser

Alastair Cook (left) with Ed Smith (centre) and England head coach Trevor Bayliss

National selector Ed Smith says he wants England to continue to draw on Alastair Cook's talent in the future.

England's all-time leading run-scorer is playing in his final Test match after quitting international cricket.

But Cook, 33, will continue to play county cricket for Essex - and Smith believes he will be well placed to take a closer look at players.

"It'll be terrific for England cricket to tap into him as a resource," he told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

"I've had the odd chat with him about bowlers and batters this summer. But next year, maybe we can have something a bit more formal where he comes and really advises on the players he's been playing against.

"He's been a captain, a player and is the leading run-scorer in history. He's a calm, balanced and fair person - so I think we've got to try to tap into that knowledge and wisdom.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be that structured - maybe someone who people know they can talk to as a trusted adviser."

Cook, who scored more than 12,000 runs and made 32 centuries in 160 Tests for England, has signed a new three-year deal with Essex.

Another former England and Essex batsman, Keith Fletcher, said Smith's suggestion to utilise Cook's knowledge was "a very good idea".

"Hopefully, he's going to play for Essex for another few years and he's going to be out there nailed on as a batsman playing against all the counties' best bowlers - and there's nothing better than playing against someone to see how good they are," he told Sportsweek.

"Alastair will be able to see how good the opposition bowlers we play against are, and he's also going to see batters who are going to come up against our bowlers as well."