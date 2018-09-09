Leinster Lightning beat North-West Warriors to secure one-day success

Leinster batsman Gareth Delaney is stumped by Niall O'Brien in the Leinster CC game

Leinster Lightning recovered from a poor start to defeat North-West Warriors by 58 runs and secure a fifth straight one-day inter-pro title.

Lightning were struggling at 34-5 in Dublin but Gary Delaney's 67 and 57 from Tyrone Kane helped them to 253-8 from their 50 overs.

Warriors opener William Porterfield made 71 but wickets were falling at the other end and they fell well short.

Lightning pair Simi Singh and Kevin O'Brien each took three wickets.

Leinster Lightning 253-8 (50 overs): G Delany 67, T Kane 57, L Tucker 45; A Britton 5-23

North-West Warriors 195 (42.1 overs): W Porterfield 71, A McBrine 30*; S Singh 3-37, K O'Brien 3-34, J Little 2-7

Leinster Lightning won by 58 runs