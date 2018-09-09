Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Meschede back from injury for hosts

Craig Meschede joined Glamorgan in 2015

County Championship Division 2: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Mon, 10-Thurs 13 Sept Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary via BBC Sport website and app; updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Bristol

Glamorgan have recalled all-rounder Craig Meschede to their squad for the Championship game at home to Gloucestershire, after he missed the Derby defeat with a groin strain.

South African opening bat Stephen Cook will make his home debut.

Gloucestershire field the same 12 named as for the home draw against Middlesex.

Student Ben Charlesworth, 17, retains his place after being given permission to delay the re-start of his school studies in Oxford.

Gloucestershire are seventh in Division Two, three places and 44 points above their hosts.

Glamorgan (from): S Cook, Brown, Cullen, Carlson, Lloyd, C Cooke, Wagg, Meschede, Lawlor, Smith, van der Gugten, Bull, Hogan (capt).

Gloucestershire (from); Dent (capt),Hammond, Bracey, Howell, Roderick, J Taylor, Higgins, Charlesworth, Miles, Payne, M Taylor, Drissell.