England v India: Alastair Cook hits century in final Test innings

Cook reaches century in final Test innings

Alastair Cook scored a century in his final Test innings for England before international retirement.

The opener was giving a lengthy ovation as an overthrow gave him the five runs he needed to reach three figures.

It is Cook's 33rd Test century since making his debut in 2006, and his first since December 2017.

Cook earlier surpassed Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

The former captain has scored more runs and made more centuries for England than any other Test player.

He was given a standing ovation on his way out to bat on Monday and his every run was applauded by a near-capacity crowd.

Although his century was brought up in bizarre fashion - a loose shy at the stumps ending up at the boundary rope - it was a special moment for Cook and the crowd, who sang his name as he raised his bat.

Cook revels in warmth from Oval crowd

Everyone in the crowd was on their feet when Cook reached his century

Cook may have once doubted his popularity among England fans but there was no mistaking the warmth he was held in at The Oval on Monday.

His every move was applauded. The crowd stood when he came out to bat and again when he reached his half-century with a clip off his hip early in the morning session.

There was near silence as each India bowler ran in to bowl. If Cook felt tense, he did not show it.

He frequently cut spinner Ravindra Jadeja whenever he dropped short, and ran well with captain Joe Root to advance towards three figures.

A failed appeal for a catch at silly point with Cook on 72 was greeted with a sigh of relief by the crowd, before a thick inside edge saw Cook surpass Sangakkara's Test record.

A straight drive for four off Mohammed Shami took him to 95, the crowd once again getting to their feet, before Jadeja returned to the attack.

Cook rocked back and cut a single, taking him to 96, but a wayward throw saw four overthrows added to his total.

He was embraced by Root, before turning and acknowledging the lengthy, warm applause from the crowd.

BBC Test Match Special commentator Daniel Norcross described the response as "like an encore at the theatre" as Cook, the focus of the applause, stood and raised his bat for the final time.

Highest run-scorers in Test history Tests Innings Runs Average Best Correct as at 13:40 BST on 10 September, 2018 (*denotes not out, **innings still in progress) S Tendulkar (India) 200 329 15,921 53.78 248* R Ponting (Australia) 168 287 13,378 51.85 257 J Kallis (South Africa) 166 280 13,289 55.37 224 R Dravid (India) 164 286 13,288 52.31 270 A Cook (England) 161 291** 12,428** 45.35 294

'An I was there moment' - What they (and you!) said

Test Match Special's Daniel Norcross: "The crowd will all be able to say that they were there."

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent: "An amazing day. I don't think anyone really cares about anything right now other than Alastair Cook. I know I don't."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his delight for Cook on Twitter

Here's a selection of comments from readers of our live text...

Charles Tilley: "That celebration, can't get over that. Absolutely fantastic! Goosebumps!"

Bowser: "Absolutely superb scenes! What a man. What an absolutely sensational time to be alive. 33rd hundred for the great man!

Tim Carlisle: "I don't feel the slightest bit silly standing to attention in my home office, by myself clapping..."

Sian Culley: "With you in a minute, just composing myself after unexpectedly bursting into tears at Alastair Cook's century."

Benjamin: "Didn't Cook score his Oval ton in 2010 against Pakistan, the potentially career saving one, on overthrows also?"

How's stat?! - The numbers behind Cook's final innings