BBC Sport - Alastair Cook reaches century in his final Test innings
Watch: Cook reaches century in final Test innings
Watch the moment England opener Alastair Cook reaches a century in his last-ever Test innings before retiring.
It happens in bizarre circumstances as an overthrow by an India fielder gives him the four runs he needed to reach three figures.
