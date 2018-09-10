BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook dismissed for 147 in final Test innings

'India are queuing up to say well done' - Cook dismissed for 147

  • From the section Cricket

Watch the moment Alastair Cook is dismissed for 147 and leaves the ground to a standing ovation in the fifth Test against India at The Oval, his last-ever Test innings before retiring.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - TMS commentary, in-play clips & live text

READ: Cook hits century in final Test innings

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories