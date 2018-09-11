County Championship: Rushworth and Steel help Durham dominate Sussex

Durham bowler Chris Rushworth's 8-51 against Sussex is just shy of his career best first-class haul of 9-52 against Northants in 2014

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 103 & 220-4: Steel 114*, Lees 43; Robinson 2-52 Sussex 122: Wiese 25; Rushworth 8-51 Durham (3pts) lead Sussex (2pts) by 201 runs Scorecard

Chris Rushworth took eight wickets and Cameron Steel hit an unbeaten 114 as Durham took control against Sussex on day two at the Riverside.

The hosts made a poor start with Ollie Robinson taking three wickets to finish with 5-29 as they were all out for 103.

Rushworth transformed Durham's fortunes with 8-51, passing 400 wickets for the club, as Sussex replied with only 122.

Steel's century then led them to a finish of 220-4 with a commanding lead of 201 runs going into day three.

Seam bowler Rushworth was on a hat-trick just before lunch, having had Chris Jordan caught and then bowling Jofra Archer next ball, and it was announced that his many seasons of effort for the county have been rewarded with a testimonial for 2019.

When they batted for a second time, Durham made a much improved start and Steel collected 14 fours in his 186-ball innings - his first century of the summer - to put them in position to press for a victory that would be a serious setback to Sussex's promotion challenge.