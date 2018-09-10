BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Alastair Cook hits century and James Anderson equals Glenn McGrath record

Highlights: Cook hits final Test century on remarkable day

England take complete control of the fifth Test against India on a remarkable fourth day at The Oval in which Alastair Cook signs off with a century and James Anderson equals the record for Test wickets as a pace bowler.

REPORT: Cook & Anderson put hosts in control of Test

WATCH MORE: India are queuing up to say well done' - Cook dismissed for 147

