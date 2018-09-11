County Championship: Yorkshire move into crucial lead in relegation battle against Lancashire

Gary Ballance made a gritty half-century off 107 balls in Yorkshire's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division, Emerald Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 209 & 127-3: Ballance 53*, Kohler-Cadmore 42*; Bailey 2-28 Lancashire 252: Davies 87, Brown 43; Brooks 5-66 Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Lancashire (5 pts) by 84 runs Scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Gary Ballance formed a crucial partnership to edge Yorkshire ahead against Lancashire.

Yorkshire had looked in trouble at 27-3 in their second innings after conceding a 43-run first-innings deficit.

But Ballance (53 not out) and Kohler-Cadmore (42 not out) then added 100 to reach stumps on 127-3, a lead of 84.

Earlier Jack Brooks (5-56) led a fightback from the White Rose's bowlers to keep Lancashire to just 252 in reply to Yorkshire's first-innings 209.

Both sides were separated by just a point coming into the game as they look to claw themselves away from the relegation zone.

Lancashire resumed the second day on 105-0 and looked in position for a big first-innings lead on 145-1.

But the Red Rose slumped to 221-9, with Alex Davies top-scoring with 87, before a last-wicket stand worth 31 between Keshav Maharaj (38) and Richard Gleeson (9 not out).

It helped them earn a crucial second batting bonus point and the early second-innings scalps of Jeet Raval, Adam Lyth and Harry Brook, two of whom fell to Tom Bailey, seemed to put them in the driving seat.

But Ballance and first-innings centurion Kohler-Cadmore are unmoved in 31 overs together at the crease and will look to set an imposing target for the visitors.