County Championship: Yorkshire move into crucial lead in relegation battle against Lancashire

Gary Ballance
Gary Ballance made a gritty half-century off 107 balls in Yorkshire's second innings
Specsavers County Championship Division, Emerald Headingley (day two):
Yorkshire 209 & 127-3: Ballance 53*, Kohler-Cadmore 42*; Bailey 2-28
Lancashire 252: Davies 87, Brown 43; Brooks 5-66
Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Lancashire (5 pts) by 84 runs
Scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Gary Ballance formed a crucial partnership to edge Yorkshire ahead against Lancashire.

Yorkshire had looked in trouble at 27-3 in their second innings after conceding a 43-run first-innings deficit.

But Ballance (53 not out) and Kohler-Cadmore (42 not out) then added 100 to reach stumps on 127-3, a lead of 84.

Earlier Jack Brooks (5-56) led a fightback from the White Rose's bowlers to keep Lancashire to just 252 in reply to Yorkshire's first-innings 209.

Both sides were separated by just a point coming into the game as they look to claw themselves away from the relegation zone.

Lancashire resumed the second day on 105-0 and looked in position for a big first-innings lead on 145-1.

But the Red Rose slumped to 221-9, with Alex Davies top-scoring with 87, before a last-wicket stand worth 31 between Keshav Maharaj (38) and Richard Gleeson (9 not out).

It helped them earn a crucial second batting bonus point and the early second-innings scalps of Jeet Raval, Adam Lyth and Harry Brook, two of whom fell to Tom Bailey, seemed to put them in the driving seat.

But Ballance and first-innings centurion Kohler-Cadmore are unmoved in 31 overs together at the crease and will look to set an imposing target for the visitors.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC