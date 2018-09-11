County Championship: Rory Burns' ton leaves Surrey poised to seal title at New Road

Rory Burns has been widely tipped for a place in England's Test squad this winter

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Worcestershire 336: Whiteley 91, Fell 69, Barnard 63; T Curran 4-61 Surrey 213-6: Burns 103*, Pope 48; Parnell 3-38 Surrey (4 pts) trail Worcestershire (5 pts) by 123 runs Scorecard

Surrey closed in on their first title since 2002 as prolific captain Rory Burns hit another superb century on day two against Worcestershire.

They were 213-6 at stumps in reply to the home side's 336 all out, a deficit of 123, with Burns unbeaten on 103.

Somerset's defeat by Hampshire means his side just need to avoid losing the game to become champions.

Worcestershire added only 48 to their overnight 288-6 after Ed Barnard went early for 63, bowled by Morne Morkel.

Somerset cannot exceed 226 points this season, having lost at the Ageas Bowl - and the four bonus points already earned by Surrey has taken them to 222.

Five points for a draw would therefore be enough to secure the Championship title with two matches to spare, the first against Somerset at Taunton next week.

The start of play was delayed until 12:40 following morning rain but, once under way, Barnard was cleaned up by a beauty from Morkel (3-62).

Tom Curran claimed two of the three remaining Worcestershire wickets to finish with figures of 4-61.

But Surrey's first innings began badly as Wayne Parnell bowled Mark Stoneman and then had Dean Elgar caught in the gully - both departing for nought - with successive deliveries.

England's Ollie Pope helped add 97 for the third wicket before he edged Parnell (3-38) to the keeper on 48, and Rikki Clarke (33) and Tom Curran later fell in successive overs before Burns reached his fourth Championship century of the summer from 165 balls with a single off Daryl Mitchell.