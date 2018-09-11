County Championship: Taylor-made lead for Gloucestershire v Glamorgan

Jack Taylor has spent the past eight seasons with Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day two): Glamorgan 137 (38.1 overs): Cooke 60; Payne 4-25, Miles 4-42 Gloucestershire 284-6 (102 overs): J Taylor 98*, Charlesworth 65*; van der Gugten 2-54, Hogan 2-77 Glamorgan 2 pts, Gloucestershire 5 pts Scorecard

Gloucestershire tightened their grip on day two in Cardiff as they reached 284-6, a substantial lead of 147 over Glamorgan.

Jack Taylor led the way with a chanceless innings of 98 not out, starting in restrained fashion but accelerating later.

He received mature support from 17-year-old Ben Charlesworth, who reached 65 not out.

Michael Hogan bowled Ryan Higgins for 18 to provide Glamorgan's only success.

Play was restricted to 47 overs because of morning rain and bad light in the evening, with Taylor left two short of his first century of the Championship season, and his stand with Charlesworth already worth 143 runs.

Gloucestershire batsman Jack Taylor told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It would have been nice to have reached three figures, but hopefully it will come tomorrow. I'm only averaging 16 this season, so I need to cash in.

"Ben and I have put on a good partnership and we hope to kick on. There are two days left, and if we can build up a good lead, it will give our bowlers plenty of time to dismiss them a second time."

Glamorgan seam bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"Charlesworth and Taylor batted really well and showed us how to play on this wicket- they kept out the straight ones and latched onto anything with any width or over-pitched.

"It has been frustrating for us lately, but we've got another innings for the batters to have a chance, there's no demons in the wicket so if we apply ourselves like those two did, then the batters can spend some time in the middle and we can build a lead.

"Personally I'm happy with my season, but it's a team sport and I'd much rather have wins for Glamorgan."