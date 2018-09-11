County Championship: Kent need 52 more runs to beat Middlesex at Lord's

Darren Stevens (centre) took 3-46 on the day he extended his Kent contract by another year

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 161 & 186: Robson 36, Malan 32; Henry 4-40, Stevens 3-46 Kent 192: Stevens 64, Stewart 63; Fuller 4-49 & 104-4: Dickson 32, Bell-Drummond 27* Kent (3 pts) need 52 more runs to beat Middlesex (3 pts) Scorecard

Kent need just 52 more runs to beat Middlesex at Lord's and boost their Division Two promotion chances.

Kent took a 31-run lead after adding six runs in the morning to finish on 192 in reply to Middlesex's 161.

Matt Henry then took 4-40 to take his wickets tally to 66 as Middlesex made just 186 in their second innings.

Kent's chase of 156 wobbled at 57-4 before Daniel Bell-Drummond (27 not out) and Heino Kuhn (26 not out) steered them to 104-4 at stumps.