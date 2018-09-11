County Championship: Kent need 52 more runs to beat Middlesex at Lord's
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two):
|Middlesex 161 & 186: Robson 36, Malan 32; Henry 4-40, Stevens 3-46
|Kent 192: Stevens 64, Stewart 63; Fuller 4-49 & 104-4: Dickson 32, Bell-Drummond 27*
|Kent (3 pts) need 52 more runs to beat Middlesex (3 pts)
|Scorecard
Kent need just 52 more runs to beat Middlesex at Lord's and boost their Division Two promotion chances.
Kent took a 31-run lead after adding six runs in the morning to finish on 192 in reply to Middlesex's 161.
Matt Henry then took 4-40 to take his wickets tally to 66 as Middlesex made just 186 in their second innings.
Kent's chase of 156 wobbled at 57-4 before Daniel Bell-Drummond (27 not out) and Heino Kuhn (26 not out) steered them to 104-4 at stumps.