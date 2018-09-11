County Championship: Slater and Brathwaite combine to give Notts slender lead

Ben Slater joined Nottinghamshire from Derbyshire on a three-year deal in August

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 177 & 116-1: Slater 54, Brathwaite 47*; Coles 1-26 Essex 233: Vijay 56; Mullaney 4-68 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) lead Essex (4 pts) by 60 runs Scorecard

Ben Slater and Kraigg Brathwaite combined to give Nottinghamshire a slender lead on day two against Essex.

After a delayed start due to rain, Steven Mullaney and Luke Wood took two wickets apiece as Essex were bowled out for 233, a lead of 56.

However, Nottinghamshire fought back as Slater and Brathwaite batted well to put on 108 runs for the first wicket.

Slater was eventually removed by Matt Coles (1-26) for 54 but Notts finished the day with a 60-run lead on 116-1.

Following an inspection, 29 overs and the entire morning session was lost to rain, but Luke Fletcher took Notts' first wicket three balls into the day when he removed Jamie Porter.

Mullaney finished with 4-68 later in the day, which were his best figures of the season for Notts, as they kept Essex pegged back.

Brathwaite and Slater's stand helped put the hosts into the lead in their second innings, with Brathwaite bringing up the 100 partnership with a boundary.

It was a frustrating day for the visitors, with the late removal of Slater a rare highlight as Nottinghamshire put themselves in control going into day three.