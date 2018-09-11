County Championship: Warwickshire build big lead against Leicestershire

Chris Woakes passed 50 in first-class cricket for the 23rd time in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day two): Leicestershire 100: Barker 3-23, Stone 3-24 Warwickshire 384-9: Sibley 106, Hain 72, Woakes 64*; Abbas 3-63, Mike 3-103 Warwickshire (7 pts) lead Leicestershire (1 pt) by 284 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire continued to build a substantial first-innings lead against Leicestershire on a rain-affected second day at the County Ground.

Already 90 runs ahead after the opening day, the visitors made steady progress once play got under way at 14:00 BST.

After Jonathan Trott (42) was caught behind off Ben Mike (3-103), Sam Hain made 72 before being trapped in front.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes ended the day unbeaten on 64 as Warwickshire closed on 384-9, a lead of 284.

Woakes, who played no part in the final two Tests of England's series win against India, struck eight fours and one six as he continued his fine form with the bat.

The day ended with a flurry of wickets, with Colin Ackermann dismissing Keith Barker before Mohammad Abbas (3-63) saw off Chris Wright and Olly Stone in the space of three balls.