Steve Magoffin: Worcestershire's Australian seamer retires aged 38

Steve Magoffin spent his final season with Worcestershire after leaving Sussex at the end of 2017

Worcestershire's Australian seamer Steve Magoffin has retired from all forms of cricket at the age of 38.

He will remain at New Road as a coach in Worcestershire's academy system.

Magoffin, who first joined Worcestershire in 2008, re-signed from Sussex at the start of the 2018 season but has made only six Championship appearances for the county this summer.

He also played for Surrey at county level for five years from 2012-17, but never represented Australia.

"Like every professional cricketer there are things you want to achieve and, like everyone, I had aspirations to play at the absolute highest level," Magoffin told the club website.

"I didn't quite get there but to play 160 first-class games in two different countries for some world-famous clubs and states is something I am immensely proud of.

"I don't have any regrets. I think I've given absolutely everything I possibly could to my career and everything I could have possibly given to all the teams I have played for. That is something I will also look back on with pride."