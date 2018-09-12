County Championship: Warwickshire beat Leicestershire by an innings

Keith Barker took eight wickets in the match as Warwickshire completed a comfortable victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day three): Leicestershire 100 & 196: Mike 39; Barker 5-40, Patel 4-67 Warwickshire 400-9 dec: Sibley 106, Woakes 73*, Hain 72; Abbas 3-70, Mike 3-112 Warwickshire (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (1 pt) by an innings and 104 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire strengthened their place at the top of Division Two by beating Leicestershire by an innings and 104 runs at Grace Road.

Having secured their fifth batting point early on the third morning, the Bears declared on 400-9, with England all-rounder Chris Woakes 73 not out.

Leicestershire never looked like scoring the 300 runs they needed just to make their visitors bat again.

Keith Barker (5-40) and Jeetan Patel (4-67) bowled them out for 196.

Warwickshire, relegated in 2017, are now 12 points clear of second-placed Kent with only two rounds of fixtures remaining.