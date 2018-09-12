County Championship: Sussex promotion hopes suffer blow with loss to Durham

Durham's Chris Rushworth passed 400 first-class wickets for Durham earlier in the game

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 103 & 340: Steel 160, Collingwood 47; Robinson 4-75, Briggs 3-34 Sussex 122 & 135: Haines 40; Rushworth 4-49, Patel 3-27 Durham (19 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by 186 runs Scorecard

Sussex's hopes of promotion from Division Two suffered a major setback as Durham beat them by 186 runs.

Chasing 321 to win, Sussex started poorly, losing Philip Salt for a duck to Chris Rushworth in the first over.

And Rushworth claimed 4-49 for match figures of 12-100 as they fell well short of their target, with Tom Haines' 40 the top score in their 135 all out.

Earlier, Cameron Steel reached 160 before he was caught off Haines as Durham were bowled out for 340.

The result means that Sussex must win their home game against leaders Warwickshire next week if they are to have any chance of going up this season.

Warwickshire beat Leicestershire by an innings and 104 runs, while Kent are second and 21 points ahead of Sussex after their win over Middlesex at Lord's.

Danny Briggs finished with 3-34 as Durham lost four wickets in two overs just after lunch, but Sussex were still left to face a steep target.

And they never looked likely to reach it after Salt, Luke Wells and Harry Finch all went for ducks inside the first three overs.

After the early damage was done by the seamers, spinner Axar Patel helped finish the job by taking 3-27.

Durham batsman Cameron Steel told BBC Newcastle:

"It was always going to be about who could scrap to a few runs and luckily I had a bit of luck and came off.

"But if you got in on that pitch you could stay in and my way was about getting in and grafting it out.

"This was by far my best innings because we won. When I scored 224 last year at Leicester it was a draw, so today was the best.

"And Rushy was a different class with the ball. He bowled like a genius today and he deserves every credit he gets for this."