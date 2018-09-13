County Championship: Yorkshire beat Lancashire by 95 runs for crucial win

Yorkshire's Jack Brooks, who is set to join Somerset next season, took nine wickets in the Roses match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four): Yorkshire 209 & 272: Ballance 83, Kohler-Cadmore 63; Bailey 4-69 Lancashire 252 & 134: Livingstone 28; Coad 5-24, Brooks 4-47 Yorkshire (20 pts) beat Lancashire (5 pts) by 95 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire took the last three Lancashire wickets early on the final morning to seal a potentially crucial 95-run victory at Headingley.

The result means the Tykes leapfrog their Roses rivals, who drop into the relegation zone with one game to play.

Resuming on 109-7, needing another 121 to win, Jack Brooks (4-47) uprooted Keshav Maharaj's leg stump for 18.

Brooks then bowled Graham Onions, before Ben Coad completed a five-wicket haul to leave the visitors 134 all out.

Yorkshire, who began the week in seventh and one point behind Lancashire in the Division One table, are now 14 clear of the Red Rose.

Lancashire, however, will need to win their final game at Hampshire to have a chance of avoiding the drop and even then, with their relegation rivals enjoying games in hand, they are reliant on other results going their way.

The visitors' pursuit of 230 to win had started steadily and they looked in contention to take it to the wire at 81-3 early on the third evening.

But a clatter of wickets, including two in three balls for Coad (5-24), turned the game dramatically in Yorkshire's favour.