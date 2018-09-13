County Championship: Essex beat Notts with Murali Vijay and Tom Westley tons

Murali Vijay became the first Essex player to score a century on his debut since Hashim Amla in 2009

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 177 & 337: Brathwaite 68; Harmer 6-87 Essex 233 & 282-2: Westley 110*, Vijay 100 Essex (20 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Centuries from debutant Murali Vijay and Tom Westley guided Essex to an eight-wicket win over Nottinghamshire.

The defending champions chased 282 at Trent Bridge to all but guarantee their Division One status for next season.

India opener Vijay added to his first-innings half-century with a ton off 173 balls while Westley reached his first century this season off 193 deliveries.

The pair put on 204 for the second wicket to seal Essex's fifth win of the season, moving them up to third place.

Nottinghamshire, in fifth, will still need points from their last match at home to Somerset starting on 24 September to secure their survival.

Essex resumed the last day on 147-1, needing another 135 for victory.

Nottinghamshire's bowlers failed to find a breakthrough until Vijay was bowled by Samit Patel, eight balls after reaching his century.

Westley and Dan Lawrence (29 not out) knocked off the remaining 61 runs before lunch as the former drove Mark Footitt through the covers with his 19th boundary to wrap up the game.

Meanwhile, Essex have announced that Australian seamer Matt Dixon, 26, will leave the club at the end of the season.

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney:

"If we look back on the game, having been 160-1 in our second innings, we should have got a lot more than 337.

"But credit to Essex, I thought Simon Harmer bowled magnificently well. We thought seam would be the threat and we kept that out to an extent - and then Murali Vijay put on a masterclass of batting.

"He saw the new ball off and then cashed in. They were the best team over the four days."

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate:

"Not perfect, but after the way the wicket changed after two days, it was almost a game of two halves.

"To chase a big target like that is a very rewarding result and critical at this time of the season from the position we've found ourselves in, in the table.

"We didn't want to chase anything over 300, so when Simon (Harmer) came on after lunch yesterday he really turned the game."

"The manner Murali has gone about his business in this game - in the first innings, it was tough and he managed to grind out a 50.

"Then in the big chase, you want the top three to score runs and he did it with his hundred. He's easy on the eye and showed the quality he possesses."