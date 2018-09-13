Zak Chappell: Nottinghamshire sign Leicestershire all-rounder
-
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire have signed Leicestershire all-rounder Zak Chappell on a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old has taken 16 wickets in the County Championship this season and averages 31.29 with the bat.
"This is a dream move and I'm excited to get started at such a prestigious club," he said,
"Nottinghamshire have a top-quality squad and I think it will be the perfect place for me to take my game to the next level."