County Championship: David Lloyd to miss Glamorgan's trip to Kent

David Lloyd took 10 wickets for Glamorgan in the County Championship in 2016

County Championship Division Two: Kent v Glamorgan Date: Tues 18 Sept Time: 10:30 Venue: Spitfire Ground, Canterbury Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website and app; updates BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan are without all-rounder David Lloyd because of a broken finger as they face promotion-chasing Kent in Canterbury.

Meanwhile top-order batsmen Nick Selman and Jack Murphy return to the squad after being left out of the last two County Championship matches.

They replace Connor Brown and Tom Cullen.

Kent bring experienced seamer Mitch Claydon into their squad for Ivan Thomas, who is out with a knee injury.

The home side start the Division Two encounter in second, 21 points ahead of nearest rivals Sussex.

Kent have won their last four matches, while Glamorgan have lost their last six, although the visitors won in Canterbury in the final match of 2017.

Kent (from): Crawley, Dickson, Denly, Kuhn, Bell-Drummond, Billings (c,wk), Stevens, Podmore, Stewart, Henry, Claydon, Riley, Robinson.

Glamorgan (from): S Cook, Selman, Murphy, Carlson, C Cooke (wk), Wagg, Meschede, Smith, van der Gugten, Bull, Hogan, Lawlor.