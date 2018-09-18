County Championship: Ian Bell puts Warwickshire in control at Sussex

Ian Bell hit his fifth century of the Championship season and then passed 1,000 runs in Division Two this year

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one): Warwickshire 308-2: Bell 108*, Trott 86*, Rhodes 50; Briggs 1-39 Sussex: Yet to bat Warwickshire (3 pts) lead Sussex (0 pts) by 308 runs Scorecard

Division Two leaders Warwickshire took control on the opening day at Sussex as Ian Bell hit an unbeaten century.

Openers Dom Sibley (44) and Will Rhodes (50) got the Bears off to a good start before Danny Briggs and David Wiese struck to limit the visitors on 102-2.

But Bell (108 not out) and Jonathan Trott (86 not out) put on an unbroken partnership of 206 runs for the third wicket as Sussex's bowlers toiled.

Bell passed 1,000 runs for the season as Warwickshire closed on 308-2.

The 36-year-old former England man, the leading run-scorer in the second tier, hit his fifth century of the campaign in 228 balls on a wicket which favoured the batsmen.

Sussex went into the match third in the table, 21 points behind second-placed Kent and trailing Warwickshire by 33 points, and will need an improved showing on day two as they look to keep their hopes of promotion alive.