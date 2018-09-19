England's Ben Stokes & Alex Hales named in ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Ben Stokes (right) plays all formats for England while Alex Hales plays white-ball cricket

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales are in England's one-day squad to tour Sri Lanka this autumn, after being charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

The pair face a disciplinary hearing in December following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017.

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone gets a first call-up, as a replacement for Yorkshire's Liam Plunkett.

Surrey-bound paceman Plunkett will miss the first three games of the five-match series for his wedding.

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey was not considered for selection because of a back injury.

England, the world number one ranked side, will take a 16-man squad to Sri Lanka for the series which starts on 10 October in Dambulla - they fly out on 30 September.

All-rounder Stokes, 27, denied a charge of affray resulting from the September 2017 incident and was found not guilty in August. Batsman Hales, 29, was not charged.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) hearing will be held on 5 and 7 December.

It takes place between England's tours to Sri Lanka and West Indies.

England will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international in Sri Lanka in October and November.

They then tour West Indies from mid-January to early March.

Full ODI squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

With the clock ticking to next summer's World Cup in England, it's possible that five matches in Sri Lankan conditions could throw up more questions than answers - and none of them relevant.

Eoin Morgan's team has demonstrated why it is the pre-tournament favourite here in England, but in Sri Lanka with the ball spinning from the word go and the pitches devoid of any pace, they must try to make a temporary adjustment to keep the winning run going - but without disturbing too seriously their plans and balance for the World Cup.

Fixtures

October

5 50-over tour match v Colombo

6 50-over tour match v Colombo

10 1st ODI, Dambulla (d/n)

13 2nd ODI, Dambulla

17 3rd ODI, Pallekele

20 4th ODI, Pallekele