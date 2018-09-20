County Championship: Somerset battle on third day against Surrey
-
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three):
|Surrey 485: Elgar 110, Stoneman 85, Burns 78; Abell 3-52
|Somerset 146: Davey 36; Morkel 3-19, McKerr 3-20 & 168-3: Ali 61*, Hildreth 60
|Somerset (1 pt) trail Surrey (8 pts) by 171 runs
|Scorecard
James Hildreth and Azhar Ali struck half-centuries as Somerset battled back on day three, although Surrey are still in command of their match at Taunton.
Resuming on 122-9, Josh Davey (36) pushed the hosts towards 146 all out.
With a first-innings advantage of 339, county champions Surrey enforced the follow-on and struck immediately as Marcus Trescothick fell for a duck.
But Hildreth (60) and Azhar (61 not out) put on 97 to help Somerset to 168-3 at stumps, still 171 runs behind.
Hildreth fell after tea, but captain Tom Abell (21 not out) joined Azhar in the middle to share an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 61.
The match looked to be heading for a swift conclusion when Morne Morkel bowled Trescothick for a six-ball duck - dismissing him for a pair - and opening partner Tom Banton fell to leave the score 4-2.
But on a day disrupted by rain and gloomy weather, with the players going off four times because of bad light, the hosts at least gave themselves a chance of rescuing an unlikely draw.
With better weather forecast for Friday, unbeaten Surrey will still be confident of forcing victory - and potentially their sixth win by an innings this season.