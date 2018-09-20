County Championship: Kent all-but up after thrashing Glamorgan

Darren Stephens' highest first-class innings of 208 was for Kent in 2005 against Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day three): Glamorgan 186 & 78: Stevens 5-24, Henry 4-53 Kent 436 Kent (24 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 points) by an innings and 172 runs Scorecard

Kent moved to within a point of sealing promotion after thrashing hapless Glamorgan by an innings and 172 runs.

Seamer Darren Stevens, 42, claimed 5-24 as Glamorgan were bundled out for just 78; pace bowler Matt Henry running through the tail taking 4-53.

It was Kent's tenth win of the season and Glamorgan's tenth defeat.

Kent will go up to Division One with a game to spare unless Sussex claim maximum batting points and force an unlikely win against Warwickshire.

Promotion will see Kent return to Division One for the first time since 2010.

The final day's play lasted just 74 minutes with only Jack Murphy (22 not out) showing any resistance as Kent claimed six wickets for 45 runs.

Stevens took the final wicket as Joe Denly took a leaping catch at cover to dismiss last man Michael Hogan.

Kent captain Sam Billings told BBC Radio Kent:

"It's been a monumental effort from everyone in the club, a whole squad effort and the effect Paul Downton (director of cricket) has had behind the scenes has been fantastic.

"The team camaraderie has been special, and it's fitting one of our youngest players (Zak Crawley, making 168) was the stand-out player in this game, then the old guard with Stevens finishing it off, it's nice and it sums up our season- it hasn't just been Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn and Matt Henry.

"This is only a start, promotion is fine but we want to win the Championship next week at Warwickshire, then on to next year."

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's quite a deflated group coming into this last month and it was a bit of technique on this wicket which is unique with its slope, we were found wanting a bit.

"Especially as a young player, but even as a senior player such as myself, I haven't been through a trough this bad as a team in my career.

"Hopefully in a few years these guys will be seasoned players, to be frank, some of them won't be, but we'll know which is which. It's unfair on them they haven't got senior batters around them to help them, but we try to battle on with the resources we've got."