County Championship: Rain halts Yorkshire v Hampshire after Lyth ton

Adam Lyth has scored 609 runs at an average of 27.68 in County Championship Division One this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day three): Yorkshire 184: Edwards 4-83 & 287-5: Lyth 134*, Tattersall 43 Hampshire 157: Bresnan 5-28 Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 314 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire's charge on day three against Hampshire was halted by the weather as play was abandoned after lunch.

Opener Adam Lyth resumed on 60 not out and scored his first century of the Championship season, as the hosts looked to build a lead with the bat.

Jonathan Tattersall fell for 43 but the Tykes still reached 287-5 at lunch, 314 runs ahead, with Lyth unbeaten on 134.

But then rain set in, and the umpires decided to call off the day's play shortly after 14:30 BST.

Yorkshire had added 115 runs to their total in the 33 overs in the morning session but, with further rain forecast on Friday, it remains in doubt whether they will be able to force a result.

The Tykes are 17 points above ninth-placed Lancashire in the table, and know that a win will guarantee their place in Division One next season.