County Championship: Middlesex build lead over Derbyshire after Critchley century

Matthew Critchley scored his first Championship century of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 423 & 199-7: Robson 73; Critchley 4-60 Derbyshire: 295: Critchley 105, Viljoen 31*; Harris 4-83 Middlesex (6 pts) lead Derbyshire (3 pts) by 327 runs Scorecard

Middlesex's attempts to build a big lead against Derbyshire were thwarted by bad light on day three at Lord's.

Matthew Critchley passed his century before James Harris had him caught by Stevie Eskinazi at second slip for 105.

Harris (4-83) then cleared up the Derbyshire tail as the visitors were all out for 295, still trailing by 128.

Sam Robson was run out for 73 in Middlesex's second innings as the hosts reached 199-7 at stumps, with Critchley taking 4-60, a lead of 327 runs.

Bad light stopped play at 17:00 BST, with the floodlights unable to be raised because of high winds, and play was called off half an hour later.