Malahide will host Ireland v England ODI in May 2019

Malahide cricket ground will play host to Ireland's ODI against England in May

Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin will host the one-day international between Ireland and England on 3 May 2019.

The ODI, first announced in June, will be followed later that summer by the first ever Test match between Ireland and England, at Lord's on 24-27 July.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said the organisation was "eagerly anticipating hosting England in an ODI here in Ireland".

"We expect there will be immense interest in the match," he added.

"Planning is under way for this encounter and we would anticipate tickets going on sale before the end of 2018.

"As it stands, in 2019 we will have four full member national men's teams visiting our shores, playing in different formats."

Further announcements will be made for the remainder of the 2019 programme.