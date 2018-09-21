County Championship: Middlesex beat Derbyshire by 117 runs despite Billy Godleman ton
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four):
|Middlesex 423 & 199-7 dec: Robson 73; Critchley 4-60
|Derbyshire: 295 & 210: Godleman 105*; Murtagh 4-55
|Middlesex (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 117 runs
|Scorecard
Middlesex beat Derbyshire by 117 runs despite an unbeaten century from former opener Billy Godleman for the visitors.
Godleman (105 not out) brought up his ton with a six off Tim Murtagh but lacked support in Derbyshire's chase of 328 after Middlesex declared on 199-7.
Rain delayed the resumption of play after lunch with Derbyshire on 108-3, but Murtagh (4-55) and Ethan Bamber (3-35) made regular breakthroughs.
Derbyshire were eventually all out for 210 with Godleman carrying his bat.